Explosion reported at popular north Georgia vineyard; 2 airlifted

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — A fire and explosion was reported at a popular north Georgia vineyard on Thursday morning.

Gilmer County officials say they responded to Roo Mountain Vineyards on Old Flat Branch Road at 11:30 a.m.

NewsChopper 2 is on the way to the scene. Get the latest details on Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They say two people were injured and airlifted to a burn center. Their current conditions have not been released.

The fire was brought under control, but the extent of the damage is unclear.

Roo Mountain Vineyards says they will be closed for the rest of the day due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group