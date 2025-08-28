Missing 8-year-old boy found dead in DeKalb County pool

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The search for a missing 8-year-old in DeKalb County has come to a tragic end.

Bisebwa Mwimule was found dead in the neighborhood swimming pool after disappearing on Wednesday night, police confirmed.

Officers say he left his home on North Indian Creek Drive around 7 p.m.

It’s unclear how long he was in the pool before he was found.

The DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office told Channel 2 Action News that he underwent an examination on Thursday.

