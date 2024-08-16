Metro Atlanta dentist accused of billing Medicaid for more than 275 procedures he didn’t do

CUMMING, Ga. — A Forsyth County dentist has been indicted of federal Medicaid fraud charges.

Dr. Farid Moghaddam runs North Cumming Dentistry LLC on Bethelview Road in Cumming.

According to the indictment Moghaddam filed 277 claims with Medicaid between May 2016 and September 2022. Each time, Moghaddam received a payment of $142.83 for a total of $39,563.91.

The claims were divided between four patients, for which he collected between $6,700 and $14,200.

The indictment says the claims were for procedures like draining an abscess, but they were not procedures that Moghaddam actually performed.

“We’re committed to protecting taxpayer dollars by putting a stop to Medicaid fraud in our state,” said Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr. “Ensuring the integrity of providers and services is a key part of our efforts. We won’t tolerate those who violate the public’s trust by abusing a system meant to care for our most vulnerable Georgians.”

His exact charges include four counts of Medicaid fraud and 11 counts of providing false writings.

It’s unclear what sentence he could face if he’s found guilty.

