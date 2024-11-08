Man tries to walk away after leading metro Atlanta deputies on drunken chase

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta man thought he could just leave after taking deputies on a high-speed chase through the streets of Forsyth County.

Deputies say they watched as a driver swerved in his lane several times and when they tried to pull him over, he just kept driving.

Dash camera video from the chase shows the driver, later identified as 36-year-old Hector Robledo, driving on the wrong side of the road.

Eventually, deputies performed a PIT maneuver on the car and stopped it.

Robledo eventually got out of the car. But when he did, he appears in the video to slowly walk away from the crash.

Body camera video shows one of the deputies tackling Robledo to the ground and placing him under arrest.

He was charged with DUI, reckless driving, possession of open container of alcohol, fleeing and failure to maintain lane.

