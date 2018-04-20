0 HOA pushing back against signs telling drivers to slow down, neighbors say

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A mother says her fight to protect her kids from speeders is facing pushback from her homeowner’s association.

The organization is threatening to fine her if she doesn’t take down signs telling people to slow down while driving down her street.

"And it's homeowners that live in here that are speeding through," homeowner Kerri Hitch told Channel 2’s Carl Willis.

Hitch said it's becoming more and more frequent for drivers to go 15 to 20 miles over the speed limit down her road, Hopewell Manor Driver in Forsyth County.

"It gets to the point that there's been verbal confrontations. We've had to call the sheriff's office out and request extra patrols," Hitch said.

Security guard sexually assaulted at downtown library, police say So, some homeowners in the neighborhood, including Hitch, took matters in their own hands and posted signs saying "drive like your kids live here" along the road. "We have noticed a big difference that people have started to slow down now," Hitch told Willis. But the Hopewell Manor Homeowners Association said the signs need to come down. Hitch asks, at what cost? Willis spoke with the HOA president and he said if residents want the signs to remain along the road, they'll have to take it to a vote and change the covenants, conditions and restrictions. Hitch said that change needs to happen. "Our standards were written by the developer that didn't live in our community, didn't have children that played in the community and I think it's time we update our standards,” Hitch said. The fines for having the signs up along the road would be $25 a day and retroactive. But the community's architectural committee has offered a compromise: Make the signs uniform and temporary. Some neighbors believe drivers need a permanent reminder to slow it down. "We don't want something to happen to one of our children in here," Hitch said.

