Free air sniff discovers drugs hidden inside sunroof visor, more found inside Forsyth County home

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are facing a laundry list of charges after Forsyth County deputies discovered drugs inside a car and home.

It was May 28, when Forsyth County deputies conducted a traffic stop after they said Victor Correa Martinez failed to maintain the lane.

Authorities said, that due to Martinez’s history of dealing drugs inside Forsyth County, Cpl. Escolano used his partner, K9 Maverick, to conduct a free-air sniff of the vehicle.

While searching the vehicle, officials said 13.7 grams of MDMA was found hidden in the sunroof visor.

Deputies arrested Martinez and passenger, Valentina Arboleda Amariles.

Moments later, deputies conducted a search warrant at Martinez’s home. During that search, officials said they found 30.3 grams of cocaine, which was separated into 31 baggies (one gram each), 202.2 grams of MDMA, 39 MDMA pills, 83 yellow Xanax bars (Alprazolam), 30 M30 blue pills (oxycodone), a white Xanax bar (Alprazolam), two grams of methamphetamine, 98 tabs of LSD, 95 Adderall pills, eight and a half grams of marijuana, a THC edible, digital scales, marijuana grinders, marijuana pipes, packaging material and $2,535.

The duo are facing charges of trafficking cocaine, trafficking MDMA, possession of Schedule IV with the intent to distribute, two counts of possession of Schedule II with the intent to distribute, possession of Schedule I with the intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug-related items.

They are being held at the Forsyth County Jail with no bond.

