Forsyth County man sentenced to life for killing father during argument

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Forsyth County man has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison for killing his own dad.

The sheriff’s office says a jury deliberated for just 30 minutes before convicting Rajeev Kumaraswamy of malice murder for the death of his father.

Deputies say in July 2021, Rajeev Kumaraswamy, then-25, got into an argument with his father, Sadashivia Kumaraswamy.

Investigators say the younger man went to his room, got a gun and shot his father several times.

Sadashivia Kumaraswamy was pronounced dead at the home.

Rajeev Kumaraswamy was arrested shortly after the shooting.

He was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

