Forsyth County firefighters rescue girl stuck 30 feet up in a tree

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County firefighters rescued a 10-year-old girl on Monday night who found herself stuck way up in a tree.

Crews from four different units responded to the call and got to work on removing tree limbs, raising ladders, and working their way up to the girl.

They found her 30 feet up in the tree. She was back safely on the ground with her parents within 45 minutes with no injuries.

This was the second child rescued from a tree in the county this year.

