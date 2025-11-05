Driver dead after concrete truck crashes off embankment

ATLANTA — A driver died on Wednesday morning after the concrete truck he was driving went off an embankment.

Police confirmed that the truck went off an embankment on Marietta Blvd. near a Regions Bank just before 7:15 a.m.

The driver, whose identity has not been released, was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Investigators say he was driving on Marietta Blvd. when he suddenly veered off the road, hitting an electric pole. The truck went over a divider and landed on its side.

Photos from the area shared with Channel 2 Action News show the truck in the embankment and a concrete wall that suffered significant damage.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

