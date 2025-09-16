Forsyth County couple indicted for child molestation

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A man and woman from Forsyth County are charged with producing and distributing child sexual abuse material.

According to indictments from the Forsyth County court system, James Schladt and Jessica Schladt engaged in acts of child molestation and child exploitation.

Indictment records show these activities included multiple minors.

James Schladt faces 18 separate charges, including committing immoral and indecent acts with someone under the age of 16, producing photographs and distributing explicit materials online.

Jessica Schladt faces a child molestation charge, according to court records.

Court records indicate Jessica Schladt has a hearing schedule for Oct. 8 and James Schladt is expected in court on Oct. 8 and Oct. 9.

