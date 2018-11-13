0 Downtown Cumming to get major makeover with new city center

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - The only city in Forsyth County is about to get a makeover. The mayor of Cumming unveiled a project he said will make the city a destination.

Cumming City Hall is between the county courts and the administration building. City leaders said that's not the kind of downtown that attracts families for a visit.

Some have said the main feature of downtown Cumming is that there isn't one.

"I've lived here my entire life. We've never really had something to do in the city of Cumming,” Mayor Troy Brumbalow said.

Brumbalow has plans to change that with the development of the Cumming City Center.

It’ll include 90 acres of shopping, restaurants, an amphitheater and a lake.

It would be built about a half-mile from City Hall, on land along Georgia Highway 20 that is currently covered with trees.

The mayor said dozens of new townhouses would be built too.

With the exception of the homes, Brumbalow said the city would own it all, leasing space that would generate millions of dollars while creating a place residents and visitors alike will be drawn to.

"I've visited Suwanee's town center. You're out there on an afternoon and there's hundreds and hundreds of people picking a spot in the grass to kick a ball, throw a football, walk a dog or throw a frisbee. That's bringing the community together and will be the best part of it,” Brumbalow said.

The mayor said the city already has the money to build the center, and the project could be finished in two years.

