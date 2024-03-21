Cowabunga! You could soon go surfing at Lake Lanier

LAKE LANIER, Ga. — A developer plans to bring ocean-style surfing to the shores of Lake Lanier. The proposed mixed-use development would center around a large pool with surfable waves.

A group called Surf ATL envisions a development with restaurants, retail, a hotel and an RV area. The 54-acre site is located along Browns Bridge Road across from Mashburn Drive in Forsyth County.

Spencer Broome, the founder and president of Surf ATL, declined to do an interview but told Channel 2′s Bryan Mims that he hopes to break ground by early next year. He has not yet presented any plans to Forsyth County and the land has not been rezoned.

Broome said inland surf parks are a growing trend and he wants to “bring that joy to the greater Atlanta area.”

He has not said how much the project would cost.

“We’re kind of excited and kind of hesitant about it all in the same breath,” said Mark Haddeman, who lives across the street from the proposed site. “I think it’s kind of cool.”

Haddeman attended a community meeting with the developer last month.

“The major concerns are the traffic, the boating traffic and what it’s gonna do with light pollution,” he said.

Broome said along with a surf park, the development would feature a skate park and green space. He hopes to have the park open by the summer of 2026 or 2027. For now, he said, he’s working to refine plans and address the concerns of neighbors.

“If it moves in, I would be kind of excited to go up there and surf, but naturally it’s across the street, so we’ll see what happens,” Haddeman said.

