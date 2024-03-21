18-year-old remains critical after stabbing at Cobb County high school

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police have identified a student who was stabbed at school on Wednesday.

Police said a student was stabbed multiple times on the campus of Sprayberry High School. On Thursday, police identified the student as 18-year-old Earl Nichols, who is listed in critical condition.

Witnesses told investigators that a fight happened in the bathroom and someone brought out a knife and stabbed Nichols.

Police identified the suspect as 17-year-old Aedan Smith. He faces charges of aggravated assault and carrying a weapon within a school safety zone.

Smith was denied bond and charged as an adult on Thursday.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell reported live from the campus on Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m.

When Newell arrived at the school, she talked to a student who said he knows both the victim and the suspect

“I did see him this morning right before it happened,” he said. “I just feel bad for his family, his girlfriend. People care about him. I hope he gets better.”

Students like Napoleon Hernandez noticed a difference in school on Thursday.

“There’s like four cops walking around the school, just making sure everything is smooth,” Hernandez said. “It is kind of frightening because of everything that happened yesterday. I was freaking out when the code red came on. I thought it was a shooting.”

Warrants don’t reveal what led up to the fight, but do reveal that Smith is facing two felony charges.

“That kid ruined his entire life,” Hernandez said. “You wouldn’t want your future family to know about that.”

