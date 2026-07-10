Argument over roof repairs leads to deadly shooting between Forsyth roommates

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — An argument over roof repairs has now turned into a murder case after a Forsyth County man died nearly two months after he was shot, according to the sheriff’s office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies responded to a shooting on Shiloh Road in early May and found Antonio Sanchez, 51, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Before being taken to a hospital, Sanchez told deputies that “Luis” had shot him, investigators said.

Detectives later learned Sanchez had been involved in an altercation with his roommate, 35-year-old Jose Luis Delgado Mendoza. Authorities said interviews with a landlord and a witness helped identify Mendoza as the suspect.

Forsyth County deputies arrested Mendoza the day after the shooting. During the investigation, K-9 Kimber found the gun investigators say was used in the shooting.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to investigators, Mendoza told detectives that a verbal argument over roof repairs became physical. Authorities said Mendoza retrieved a handgun from his room and confronted Sanchez again.

Investigators said Sanchez advanced toward Mendoza with a machete, leading Mendoza to fire and shoot him. After Sanchez dropped the machete, authorities allege Mendoza fired more shots at Sanchez as he was leaving the home before leaving the scene.

Mendoza was initially charged with aggravated assault and booked into the Forsyth County Jail.

On July 4, Sanchez died from injuries he suffered in the shooting, according to investigators.

Following his death, detectives obtained an additional warrant charging Mendoza with murder. He remains in the Forsyth County Jail without bond.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group