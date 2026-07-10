Police chase ends in crash on woman’s front yard

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A homeowner is counting her blessings after a police chase came to a violent end in her front yard.

It left Nancy Elliote’s SUV damaged and her mailbox destroyed at her home in the Central Oaks subdivision near Stone Mountain.

She describes the moment it happened and shows the damage left behind LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m.

One suspect is still on the run, Channel 2’s Michael Seiden learned.

If getting woken up in the middle of the night wasn’t bad enough, Elliote said she spent the rest of the morning dealing with her insurance company after a police chase ended.

Just before 3:45 a.m. DeKalb County police say officers spotted a car that had driven away from a traffic stop in Stone Mountain.

When officers tried to pull it over, investigators say the driver took off, sparking a chase that ended on Park Gate Place.

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