15-year-old sexually assaulted by employee at mental health facility, mother says

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old patient at a mental health facility.

Investigators say it happened while the man was employed at the Ridgeview Institute in Smyrna.

Her mother says it has significantly impacted her daughter’s mental health, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m.

The victim’s mother wants to know how something like this could even happen.

“Something was taken from her that she can’t get back or explain,” she said.

She says it happened in April, one day after a male employee took over her daughter’s intake process that the mother says two female employees were conducting.

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