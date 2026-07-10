Strong, severe storms possible Friday and over the weekend

ATLANTA — People may need their umbrellas Friday night, with a chance that showers and storms continue until sunset.

Storms have the potential to become severe, with lots of lightning and damaging winds.

Winds 50 to 60 mph could cause tree limbs and even trees to fall and cause damage.

Severe Weather Team 2 has the latest forecast LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

Slow moving storms could also bring heavy rainfall and lead to some localized flooding in some areas.

Most of the active weather dies down overnight, but there is potential for widespread rainfall this weekend.

There is a severe weather threat for all of north Georgia on Saturday.

Areas across far north Georgia could see showers and storms arrive in the early afternoon, with them moving into metro Atlanta and the rest of north Georgia later in the day.

They will continue to stay in the forecast for the later part of the day and into the early hours of the night.

Temperatures will be slightly lower with more clouds and rain around, and showers will persist through at least Monday.

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