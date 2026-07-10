DeKalb grocery store closed after catching fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A grocery store in DeKalb County is likely going to be closed for a couple of days after catching fire on Friday.

Firefighters were called to the Ingles on Rockbridge Road, where they found major damage to the back of the store.

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Channel 2 Action News spotted heavy smoke in the sky miles away from the top of Stone Mountain.

A fire captain on scene confirmed that the store’s recycling area and part of the cold storage where milk and eggs are kept in the back of the store caught fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The inside of the store was not damaged, but officials say the store will likely remain closed for a day or two.

There is no word of any injuries being reported.

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