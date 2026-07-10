Grand jury indicts teen in DeKalb crash that killed grandmother walking grandson home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An 18-year-old has been indicted in connection with a high-speed chase that prosecutors say ended with the death of a grandmother and injuries to her teenage grandson near Miller Grove Middle School.

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A DeKalb County grand jury on Thursday indicted Joseph Odeh, 18, of Fairburn, on charges including felony murder, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, homicide by vehicle in the first degree, serious injury by vehicle, theft by receiving stolen property, reckless driving, and driving without a valid license.

The charges stem from an April 16, 2026, crash that killed 56-year-old Antionette Catchings and injured her 14-year-old grandson.

According to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office, Odeh was driving a silver Mitsubishi Mirage that had been reported stolen when DeKalb County police officers tried to pull him over. Prosecutors allege Odeh sped away from officers, leading them on a high-speed chase.

The indictment alleges that while driving at a high rate of speed, Odeh lost control of the vehicle and hit Catchings and her grandson near Miller Grove Middle School, where the child attends, at the intersection of Covington Highway and Miller Road.

Prosecutors said Catchings was walking her grandson home from school when they were hit.

In April, family told Channel 2 Action News that Catchings’ 14-year-old grandson has been showing signs of improvement.

The case will now be assigned to a Superior Court judge and scheduled for arraignment. After Odeh is arraigned, a trial date may be set.

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