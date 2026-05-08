Man who shot roommate before hours-long manhunt may not be in the U.S. legally

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta man is fighting for his life after being shot by his roommate on Wednesday night.

Forsyth County deputies were called to a home on Shiloh Road where they found a man who had been shot several times. He was rushed to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Investigators quickly identified the suspect as Jose Luis Delgado Mendoza, 35.

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Deputies spent all night and Thursday morning searching for Mendoza and captured him shortly before 12 p.m.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security alerted investigators that Mendoza may not be in the country legally. Federal authorities are working to confirm his immigration status.

“Our deputies, detectives, crime scene personnel, fugitive unit deputies, dispatchers, and support staff

worked tirelessly to identify and apprehend this suspect in less than 24 hours,” said Sheriff Ron Freeman. “I am extremely proud of the professionalism, teamwork, and dedication displayed by everyone involved while continuing to focus on the care and well-being of the victim and his family.”

Mendoza is currently being held in the Forsyth County Jail on an aggravated assault charge.

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