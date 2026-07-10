A 911 hang-up call. Fifteen minutes later, a metro Atlanta man was dead

MITCHELL COUNTY, Ga. — A mysterious 911 hang-up call is now at the center of a deadly shooting investigation that left a metro Atlanta man dead and another person injured in south Georgia.

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The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Ronald Hyson, 23, of McDonough, was killed in a shooting in Baconton, Ga., and a 22-year-old man was also shot.

According to the GBI, the incident began around 6:38 p.m. Wednesday when Mitchell County 911 received a hang-up call from the area of School Street in Baconton.

Mitchell County deputies responded to the area but were unable to find anyone.

About 15 minutes later, at 6:53 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a local hospital after two men arrived suffering from gunshot wounds.

Hyson was pronounced dead at the hospital. The second victim remains stable.

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The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI investigate the shooting. Hyson’s body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or whether the earlier 911 hang-up call was connected to the gunfire. No arrests have been announced.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI’s Thomasville Regional Investigative Office at 478-374-6988. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the South Georgia Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

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