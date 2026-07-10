WATCH: Driver hits 148 MPH during I-85 chase, deputies say

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A driver is facing charges after authorities say he led law enforcement on a high-speed chase down Interstate 85.

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The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said the chase began on the morning of July 3 while a deputy was conducting speed enforcement on I-85 northbound near the Exit 44 on-ramp.

The deputy said he initially observed a vehicle traveling 89 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone. As he pulled onto the interstate, he noticed a black Ford Focus accelerating away at what appeared to be more than 100 mph while making an unsafe lane change without using a turn signal.

The deputy turned his attention to the Ford Focus and tried to catch up. According to the report, the deputy reached 120 mph, but the vehicle continued pulling away. The deputy then activated his emergency lights and siren and initiated a chase.

Officials identified the driver as 21-year-old Eric Chatman of Newnan.

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According to the sheriff’s office, Chatman continued northbound at speeds exceeding 135 mph, weaving between vehicles and using both the right and left emergency lanes to pass traffic. Deputies said the vehicle eventually reached 148 mph and nearly collided with two other vehicles during the chase.

The report states the deputy attempted a Precision Immobilization Technique, or PIT maneuver, to stop the car. The first attempt was unsuccessful, but a second attempt prompted Chatman to activate his hazard lights and pull onto the shoulder, according to the report.

Deputies and a Georgia State Patrol trooper then approached the car and ordered Chatman to surrender.

Chatman was arrested and charged with speeding, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude, driving while license suspended, and failure to use a turn signal.

He was booked into the Coweta County Jail.

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