6-year-old dies after UTV overturns in south Georgia

APPLING COUNTY, Ga. — A young child died after a utility terrain vehicle overturned, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

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Troopers said the crash happened July 3 in the 3500 block of Piney Bluff Road in Appling County.

Investigators said the UTV was traveling north on a private drive when the 33-year-old driver tried to make a left turn. During the turn, the vehicle overturned onto its right side.

A passenger, identified as a 6-year-old child, was not restrained and was ejected from the UTV, according to GSP.

The UTV then came to rest on its right side, trapping the child underneath.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.

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