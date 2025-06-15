27-year-old swimmer disappears in Lake Lanier

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA. — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is searching for a missing swimmer in Lake Lanier.

A DNR spokesperson said a 27-year-old disappeared late Saturday near Vanns Tavern Park in Forsyth County.

Witnesses said a man jumped off a boat into the water with a life jacket on, but it wasn’t secured.

The man never resurfaced. DNR had to suspend the search and resume Sunday morning.

Officials said they are using SONAR equipment to search the deeper areas of the lake.

Forsyth County and Hall County fire are assisting.

