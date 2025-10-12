2 suffer head injuries after crash on GA 400

CUMMING, Ga. — A serious two-car accident on Georgia 400 left two people with head injuries, police say.

The Cumming Police Department said officers responded to a serious two-car accident on Georgia 400 south of exit 15, between Mary Alice and Bald Ridge, on Saturday.

Police said a Ford F-150 rear-ended a Kia SUV, causing it to flip in the middle of GA 400.

The occupants of the Kia were immediately rushed to the hospital. Authorities said two people in the Kia sustained serious head injuries. The driver of the Ford F-150 sustained minor injuries and was not hospitalized. Their ages and identities were not released.

The City of Cumming Police Department has launched an investigation into the crash, with its accident reconstruction team on the scene.

Witnesses are being interviewed, and the vehicles have been towed for further examination.

Currently, no charges have been filed as the investigation is ongoing.

The police department emphasizes the importance of road safety and urges all drivers to remain vigilant and adhere to traffic laws.

