9 charged with human trafficking in Georgia child sex predator sting

DALTON, Ga. — A four-day undercover operation targeting online sexual predators, “Operation H.O.O.K.,” led to the arrest of 11 suspects in Georgia on charges including human trafficking.

The operation, coordinated by the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office, took place from Thursday to Monday.

Its primary goal was to identify and apprehend individuals engaging in sexually explicit communication with minors online and those attempting to exploit children for sexual purposes.

“Operation Hands Off Our Kids illustrates the positive impact law enforcement agencies can have when they collaborate on a shared mission,” said GBI SAC Brian Johnston.

The operation involved undercover investigators posing as children on various social media and internet platforms. These investigators engaged in conversations with suspects who often directed the discussions towards sexual topics. The GBI said boys and girls are both targeted by these predators.

In many cases, officials said the suspects tried to arrange meetings with what they believed to be minors.

The following suspects were arrested:

Jared Malbrough, 24, of Smyrna, Ga., Occupation: Engineer; Charged with trafficking a person for sexual servitude

Daniel Joseph Clark, 54, of Cohutta, Ga.; Occupation: Truck Driver; Charged with trafficking a person for sexual servitude

Swami Shinde, 28, of Cleveland, Tenn.; Occupation: Engineer; Charged with trafficking a person for sexual servitude

Corey Huff, 40, of Calhoun, Ga., Occupation: Mill Worker; Charged with trafficking a person for sexual servitude

Rolando Mendez-Bamaca, 28, of Chattanooga, Tenn.; Occupation: Landscaper; Charged with trafficking a person for sexual servitude

Enrique Lopez, 56, of Dalton, Ga.; Occupation: Factory Worker; Charged with trafficking a person for sexual servitude

Mark Andrade, 33, of Dalton, Ga., Occupation: Factory Worker; Charged with violation of computer or electronic pornography and Child Exploitation Prevention Act of 2007

Vaughn Scarbrough, 54, of Dandridge, Tenn.; Occupation: Factory Worker; Charged with trafficking a person for sexual servitude

Brandon Bolick, 27, of Calhoun, Ga.; Occupation: Restaurant Worker; Charged with trafficking a person for sexual servitude.

Jonathan Monroe, 51, of Tunnel Hill, Ga., Occupation: Truck Driver; Charged with trafficking a person for sexual servitude

Joshua Molina, 36, of Dalton, Ga., Occupation: Unemployed; Charged with violation of computer or electronic pornography and Child Exploitation Prevention Act of 2007

Additional charges and arrests may follow.

Sheriff Darren J. Pierce emphasized the importance of these operations for the safety of children in Whitfield County, stating that those who plan to prey on children will be arrested.

