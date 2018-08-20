2 people found dead at home in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating the deaths of two people in Forsyth County.
According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, they are investigating the deaths inside a house in the 5400 block of Memphis Street in north Forsyth County.
The sheriff’s office’s Major Crimes Unit is at the scene.
We have a reporter and photographer on the way to the scene for live updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
