Investigation into former councilman reveals more than 100 child porn victims

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - For the first time, Channel 2 Action News is hearing about years of investigation into a former Roswell city councilman who will spend 20 years in prison for 'grievous' child porn offenses.
Kent Igleheart, 55, pleaded guilty to six federal child pornography charges in January, less than a month after he was indicted.
The original lead investigator in this case told Channel 2 investigative reporter Nicole Carr the feds believed there were somewhere in the range of 100 victims in multiple states.
The case began to unravel in DeKalb County in October 2015. He had carried on a three-year online relationship with a girl starting when she was 14 years old, according to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office. Igleheart posed as a 17-year-old boy and asked the girl to send him sexually explicit photos, which she did. A federal investigation revealed three other victims.
The one-on-one interview that reveals the investigation was more widespread than originally believed, on Channel 2 Action News at 6.
The Atlanta-Journal Constitution contributed to this report.
