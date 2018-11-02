0 Former President Obama visits Atlanta to campaign with Stacey Abrams

ATLANTA - Former President Barack Obama will be in Atlanta on Friday to campaign for Democratic candidate for Georgia governor Stacey Abrams.

Obama and Abrams will appear at an event Friday at Morehouse College starting at 5 p.m.

And while Obama is campaigning for Abrams, President Donald Trump will campaign for Republican candidate for Georgia governor, Brian Kemp, on Sunday.

The latest Channel 2 Action News & The Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll shows a statistical dead heat between Kemp and Abrams, with a low percentage of undecided voters remaining.

There's a possibility of a December runoff, given that Libertarian Ted Metz also is on the ballot.

Georgia requires that the winner garner a majority of the votes. There has never been a runoff to determine Georgia’s governor.

All of this could mean that events that energize core supporters, such as a rally with Trump or Obama, carry more weight less than 48 hours before Election Day.

Both candidates have run consistent appeals to their respective bases.

Kemp has embraced Trump and echoed the president's hard-line policies on immigration, and he's focused much of his campaigning in the state's more conservative pockets beyond metro Atlanta.

Abrams has touted her experience working with Republicans as minority leader in the Georgia legislature, her positions on health care, education spending, criminal justice and gun regulations make her an unapologetic liberal.

