Former ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ cast member Khadiyah ‘KD’ Lewis dies

ATLANTA — Former “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” cast member Khadiyah Lewis has died, according to her family.

She was 44. Her family did not release a cause of death.

“Been at a lost for words for some days now. And to think that I’ll ever have the words to describe the person you’ve been and the legacy that you left behind would be erroneous. Long Live my sister Khadiyah Lewis,” her brother Elijah Inegbedion wrote on Facebook.

“You left behind a legacy most individuals can only dream of. Thank you for loving me the way you did and always having my back no matter what. God blessed me when he made me your baby brother and for that I am eternally thankful. You are forever on my mind and in my heart. I love you!” his statement continued.

Lewis first appeared in “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” on VH1 in season three as a real estate agent and the girlfriend of Atlanta rapper Yung Joc, Entertainment Weekly reported. She became a supporting cast member the following season.

An online obituary for Lewis shows a homegoing service will be held next week in Oklahoma City where she was born.

