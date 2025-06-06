Family of twins found dead on Bell Mountain dispute findings, says they were killed

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The family of twins Qaadir Malik Lewis and Naazir Rahim Lewis are holding a news conference Friday morning laying out what they say are facts of the twins’ disappearance and deaths.

The bodies of the Lewis twins were found in Towns County on Bell Mountain in early March.

While the deaths were eventually ruled a double-suicide by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Lewis family is calling it a “lynching.”

On Friday, the family and their legal representatives are demanding justice for the two 19-year-olds.

According to the announcement sent by attorneys for the Lewis Family, they want to “dispel information and present the facts,” while calling for a new, “thorough, transparent investigation” and calling for accountability for those responsible.

The family is joined at the briefing in Lawrenceville by members of the NAACP Georgia State Conference an the NAACP Gwinnett County Branch, as well as community advocates and supporters.

The GBI said they determined the method of the deaths based on the medical examiner’s autopsy of the twins and other investigative findings, which agents shared with the Lewis family in May.

In part, the GBI said cellular location data helped establish a timeline of when the Lewis twins left their home in Gwinnett County to go to Bell Mountain, and that while Naazir Lewis went to the airport on March 7, and had a ticket, “he never caught the flight and returned home.”

Additionally, the GBI said records show that Naazir Lewis bought ammunition for the gun used, which was delivered to their home in Gwinnett County on March 5.

The GBI said internet search history from both of the twins’ phones showed searches for how to load a gun, suicide rates in 2024 and related searches.

Forensic evidence showed both twins fired a gun, according to the GBI, and a comprehensive investigation indicated the injures were self-inflicted.

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available. Call 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

