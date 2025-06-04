Former GA middle school employee charged with sexual exploitation of children

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies have charged a former Georgia middle school employee with possessing child sexual abuse material.

A K-9 team that specializes in finding electronic devices that store data assisted with the arrest.

The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bradley Kingsley on Tuesday and charged him with felony sexual exploitation of children.

“One of my biggest priorities when I took office was to protect kids,” Sheriff Stacy Williams said. “I tell people all the time how difficult these cases are to work, for everyone involved.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into Kingsley began in May when they received a tip from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children division said there were several videos of children involved in sexual acts uploaded to a Verizon account.

Investigators tracked the IP address back to a house where they say Kingsley lived and got a warrant.

TRENDING STORIES:

They searched the home for three hours and found an open laptop that was playing one of the videos.

The Murray County Sheriff’s Office and its electronic storage detection K-9 team also searched the home.

K-9 Maxim and his handler found nine hidden electronic storage devices in the home.

The sheriff’s office said Kingsley was a former Carroll County Schools employee. The district confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Kingsley once worked at Bay Springs Middle School.

A spokesperson sent the following statement:

“The district learned of the arrest of a former employee. Although the individual has not been employed at Bay Springs Middle School since 2020, we are saddened to hear the news. We want to assure our community that the alleged actions of this individual do not reflect the values and conduct we expect of our employees.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group