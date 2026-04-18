Suspicious car leads GA deputies to contraband stash with pot, cigarettes, cell phones, drone

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. — It’s been an ongoing issue in jails across the state – people using new and creative ways to smuggle in contraband to inmates.

Early Saturday morning, a call about a suspicious vehicle ended up with deputies finding quite the stash of contraband, along with a large drone.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said they were called out to U.S. Highway 319 around 1 a.m. on Saturday because a car appeared to be in the woods along the side of the road.

The area is also close to the Johnson State Prison.

With the help of local police and the Georgia State Patrol, deputies began searching the woods for anything suspicious – and they found exactly that.

A short distance in, they came across a bag bound in black tape and a large drone that appeared to have crashed.

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Once deputies got everything back to the Sheriff’s Office, they opened the bag and found:

A large quantity of vacuum-sealed loose-leaf tobacco packages

Multiple vacuum-sealed suspected marijuana packages

Individually packaged cigarettes

Multiple cellular phones

Deputies believe someone was trying to smuggle everything into the jail.

“This incident highlights the evolving methods used to introduce contraband into our correctional facilities. Thanks to the vigilance of our citizens and the rapid response by our deputies and partner agencies, we were able to intercept this attempt and protect the integrity and safety of our community and correctional system,” Johnson County Sheriff Greg Rowland said.

The investigation into the contraband continues. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

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