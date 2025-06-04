Douglas County

Man installed recording device in metro Atlanta Burlington Coat Factory, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Mykelti Deon Robinson (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A man is facing charges after a reported indecent exposure inside a Burlington Coat Factory in Douglasville.

According to a police report, officers were called to the store on Hwy. 5 on May 25 where Mykelti Robinson, 30, was arrested.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Details on what led to his arrest are limited.

But according to jail records, Robinson was charged with two counts of installing or using a recording device to observe under or through clothing. He was also charged with indecent exposure.

Robinson is being held in the Douglas County Detention Center without bond.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read