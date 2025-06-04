Man installed recording device in metro Atlanta Burlington Coat Factory, police say

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A man is facing charges after a reported indecent exposure inside a Burlington Coat Factory in Douglasville.
According to a police report, officers were called to the store on Hwy. 5 on May 25 where Mykelti Robinson, 30, was arrested.
Details on what led to his arrest are limited.
But according to jail records, Robinson was charged with two counts of installing or using a recording device to observe under or through clothing. He was also charged with indecent exposure.
Robinson is being held in the Douglas County Detention Center without bond.
