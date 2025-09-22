Former GA poll worker admits to mailing bomb threat to GA polling location

MACON, Ga., — A former Georgia poll worker has been sentenced to prison for threatening to bomb a voting location and lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation during the investigation, officials said.

On Thursday, a judge sentenced Nicholas Wimbish, 26, of Milledgeville, to 20 months in prison after pleading guilty to conveying false information and making hoaxes.

“Ensuring the security of our polling places is essential. Americans must be able to express their political choices at the ballot box without fear of violence or harm,” stated U.S. Attorney William R. “Will” Keyes.

“The FBI takes all threat-to-life matters very seriously,” said FBI Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown.

According to court documents, Wimbish was working as a poll worker at the Jones County Elections Office in Gray, Ga., when he had a verbal altercation with a voter on October 16, 2024.

Following this incident, officials said, he mailed a threatening letter to the Jones County Elections Superintendent, posing as the voter.

The letter, which arrived on October 22, 2024, contained threats to bomb the polling place and harm poll workers.

The US Attorney’s Office of the Middle District of Georgia said Wimbish admitted to crafting the letter to make it appear as though it came from the voter, including details that suggested the voter was targeting him and other poll workers.

Wimbish also admitted to lying to FBI agents during the investigation, falsely claiming that he believed the voter sent the letter and denying that he had conducted online research on himself.

According to authorities, the letter was found on Wimbish’s computer.

