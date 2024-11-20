Former poll worker indicted for mailing bomb threat to GA polling location

MACON, Ga. — A former poll worker is facing up to 10 years in prison after he mailed a bomb threat to a polling location after being involved in a verbal altercation with a voter, Department of Justice officials say.

Nicholas Wimbish, 25, of Milledgeville, was indicted on charges of mailing a bomb threat, conveying false information about a bomb threat, mailing a threatening letter and making false statements to the FBI.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officials say Wimbish was working at a Jones County polling location when he was involved in an altercation with a voter. He then began to research what kind of information about him is publicly available.

After searching and learning this information, officials say Wimbish decided to mail a letter addressed to the Jones County Elections Superintendent, identifying himself as a “Jones County Voter.”

The letter detailed vagrancies such as voters “should look over their shoulder,” and “will get the treason punishment by firing squad if they fight back” among other things.

TRENDING STORIES:

The indictment, according to DOJ officials says that Wimbish falsely told the FBI that he believed the Jones County voter sent the letter and that he had not conducted online research on himself.

However, the information Wimbish searched before sending the letter, along with the letter was found on his computer.

If convicted, Wimbish faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and five years in prison on each of the mailing a threatening letter, conveying false information and making false statements counts, DOJ officials say.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group