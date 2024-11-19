Former GA jail employee arrested, charged with sexually assaulting inmates

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ga. — A former Georgia jail employee has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting inmates, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Former Calhoun County Jailer Steven Williams of Leary is accused of assaulting multiple inmates while he was working at the Calhoun County Jail.

The GBI arrested Williams on Friday after more than a month of investigation.

The investigation determined that multiple inmates at the jail had made complaints against Williams.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Williams is being charged with aggravated sodomy, one count of sexual battery, four counts of aggravated sexual battery and two counts of improper sexual contact by an employee.

He remains in the Mitchell County Jail.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 229-849-2555 or the GBI regional investigative office in Sylvester at 229-777-2080. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group