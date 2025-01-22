Former GA deputy arrested for filing false report about being shot during traffic stop

TOWNS COUNTY, Ga. — A former deputy is facing charges including filing a false report about being shot back in December, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced.

Former Towns County Deputy Austin Bradburn, 26, of Blairsville, Ga. is charged with false report of a crime and violation of oath of office.

On Dec. 13, 2024, Bradburn reported being shot during a traffic stop on Plottown Road. The former deputy reported that the driver stopped but immediately exited the car and walked towards Bradburn. The suspect was never identified but a description was given.

However, an independent investigation by the GBI revealed information supporting the charges against Bradburn.

The 26-year-old was also arrested for multiple counts of false statements and violation of oath of office in Union and Hall Counties.

While the investigation is ongoing, anyone with information can call Towns County 911 or the GBI Tipline at 800-597-8477, submit a tip online, or download the See Something, Send Something mobile application.

