‘Unimaginable loss:’ Community grieves 2 Georgia 12-year-old boys killed in UTV crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Ga. — A utility vehicle crash killed two 12-year-old children and injured another in Morgan County.

Just after 5 p.m. Monday, Georgia State Patrol (GSP) troopers responded to Old Buckhead Road and found the victims.

“On behalf of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, I extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of these two young men. This is a heartbreaking incident that has shaken our small community. Our hearts go out to their loved ones as they navigate this unimaginable loss,” Morgan County Sheriff Tyler Hooks said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, and we will provide support to them in any way we can,” he added.

GSP said the children were traveling on a Polaris UTV when they hit the front of a lowboy trailer that was parked on a private drive.

Both the driver and front seat passenger were killed. The other child sitting in the rear passenger seat survived.

Officials said the children were not related. Counselors were present at Morgan County Middle School on Tuesday to support grieving students and staff.

“There are no words that can ease the sorrow and sadness we feel right now. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of these exceptional young men,” Morgan County Charter Schools wrote in a statement.

