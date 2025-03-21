Former GA county commissioner, husband indicted for abusing their adopted children

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A former Gordon County commissioner and her husband have been indicted after being accused of abusing their adopted children.

Rebecca Hood, 50, and Scott Hood, 56, were arrested in October, but a grand jury has now handed up an indictment against them both.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation began looking into allegations of sexual and physical abuse of the couple’s adopted children back in Jan. 2021, when Rebecca Hood was still serving as a Gordon County commissioner.

Rebecca Hood was indicted for cruelty to children. The indictment alleges that she poured coffee on one of their daughters, grabbed her by the hair, pulled her to the ground by her hair, kicked her and called her an expletive.

Scott Hood was indicted for child molestation for inappropriately touching another of their daughters, which the indictment alleges dates back to November 2013.

