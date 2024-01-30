Former Falcons head coach Arthur Smith has his next NFL gig lined up, per reports

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Nearly three weeks after the Atlanta Falcons fired him, Arthur Smith already has a new NFL job lined up.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to hire Smith as their new offense coordinator, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapaport. The Steelers have not confirmed the hire, but announced on Sunday that he interviewed with the organization.

Before he took over the Falcons, Smith worked as the Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator.

The Falcons fired Smith earlier this month after the team finished with a 7-10 record. It’s the same record Atlanta finished under Smith in his other two seasons.

Owner Arthur Blank said decisions like firing a coach is never easy, but wanted to go in a different direction.

“We have profound respect for Coach Smith and appreciate all the hard work and dedication he has put into the Falcons over the last three years. He has been part of building a good culture in our football team, but the results on the field have not met our expectations,” Blank said.

The Falcons interviewed over a dozen candidates to replace Smith. Last week, they officially hired former defensive coordinator and former interim head coach Raheem Morris.

On Monday, Morris revealed his coaching staff.

