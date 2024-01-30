Falcons new coach Raheem Morris announces offensive, defensive and special teams coordinators

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons filled their head coaching vacancy last week with the hire of Raheem Morris. So, who is going to be on his coaching staff?

Morris continues to add names, but he has filled many of the most important coaching positions.

Morris’ first hire was Zac Robinson, the former quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator with the Los Angeles Rams. Robinson will be the Falcons’ offensive coordinator.

Another former Rams assistant, Jimmy Lake, will be the Falcons’ defensive coordinator. Lake spent one year in Los Angeles and was previously the head coach at the University of Washington from 2020 to 2021.

The team also announced it would be retaining special teams coordinator Marquice Williams in the same role.

Expect Morris and the Falcons to continue and add coaches to the staff as the offseason continues.

