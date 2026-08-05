Former DeKalb superintendent indicted on assault, child cruelty charges

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Former DeKalb County Superintendent Dr. Devon Horton has been indicted on new charges.

According to a grand jury indictment filed on Tuesday, Horton is being charged with aggravated assault - strangulation and two counts of misdemeanor cruelty to children.

The indictment alleges that Horton strangled his wife in front of his two children in January.

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Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes reported on the strangling accusations back in January.

His wife, Christiane Horton, asked a judge then to grant him bond and allow him to return home.

“I need my children to have their father here in the home,” Christiane Horton said. “Even in the moment that things were escalating, I was never fearful for their life. My children were never in danger.”

The DeKalb County judge allowed former Devon Horton to bond out but with several conditions - he can’t live in his Stone Mountain home with his wife and kids, and he can’t have any in-person contact with his wife.

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She said her husband has been stressed out since being federally indicted on fraud charges for allegedly stealing money from his last school district in Illinois.

He resigned in DeKalb after he was charged in October, and he is now under investigation there for decisions he made during his two years as superintendent.

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