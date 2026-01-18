Former DeKalb superintendent arrested on child cruelty charges, assault

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The former superintendent of DeKalb County Schools was arrested Saturday on child cruelty and assault charges.

Watch this story on Channel 2 Action News at 6:00.

Devon Quinton Horton was booked into the DeKalb County Jail this afternoon on third degree child cruelty charges and aggravated assault/strangulation charges, according to jail records.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to DeKalb County PD for more information.

Horton resigned in October after the feds charged him with fraud for allegedly stealing money from his last school district in Illinois.

He’s also now under investigation in DeKalb for decisions he made during his two years as superintendent.

In a statement to Channel 2 Action News, a spokesperson for the DeKalb County School District said:

“The DeKalb County School District is aware of the reported arrest of former superintendent Dr. Devon Horton, which stems from an alleged incident not related to the school district. As this is an active legal matter with law enforcement, the district has no further information to share and will not be making additional statements. The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our highest priority.” — DeKalb County School District

This is a developing story.

RELATED STORIES:

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group