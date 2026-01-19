Ex-DeKalb superintendent’s wife asks judge to let him come home after strangling accusation

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A judge granted bond for the former DeKalb County Schools superintendent Monday but would not let him return home after he was accused of strangling his wife.

Dr. Devon Horton’s wife told the judge she wanted him to come back home.

“I need my children to have their father here in the home,” Christiane Horton said. “Even in the moment that things were escalating, I was never fearful for their life. My children were never in danger.”

The DeKalb County judge allowed former Devon Horton to bond out but with several conditions - he can’t live in his Stone Mountain home with his wife and kids, and he can’t have any in-person contact with his wife.

Police arrested him Saturday after he was accused of strangling her in front of their two young children.

“That offers a lot of concern,” the judge said. “It does not take much pressure for something worse to happen.”

Christiane Horton she didn’t call 911, and she wants her husband home while he fights the charges of aggravated assault and child cruelty.

She said her husband has been stressed out since the feds indicted him on fraud charges for allegedly stealing money from his last school district in Illinois.

He resigned in DeKalb after he was charged in October, and he is now under investigation there for decisions he made during his two years as superintendent.

Some DeKalb school district employees told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes they are not surprised that police arrested their former superintendent.

One of them posted to Facebook, “Raise your hand if you’re a woman and experienced his temper flip in person.”

His wife said he was not a threat.

“I know he’s very remorseful and that this would never happen again. It’s never happened period. He’s not a violent person I just feel he’s under a lot of stress,” she said in court.

Devon Horton can see his children in person, as long as he goes through a third party to pick them up.

His attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

