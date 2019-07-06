Former Clemson running back drowns in Georgia lake

A former Clemson University running back drowned Friday afternoon during a family outing at a Georgia lake, according to an Elbert County deputy coroner.
Tyshon Dye, 25, drowned while swimming at Richard B. Russell State Park, Deputy Coroner Beth Seymour told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The park is located about 120 miles east of Atlanta near the Georgia-South Carolina state line.
Dye, an Elbert County native, knew how to swim, Seymour said. He and his brothers attempted to swim across a cove in the park’s beach area, but Dye decided to turn back, she said.
“It’s hard to tell if he got exhausted and cramped up,” Seymour said. “But he went under.”
Dye’s body was recovered just before 6 p.m.
Dye graduated from Elbert County High School in 2013. He played for Clemson for three seasons, according to ESPN.com, before transferring to East Carolina for his final season.
This article was written by Alexis Stevens with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
