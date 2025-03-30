Forest service still working to contain Big Ridge Fire in Rabun County

RABUN COUNTY, Ga. — As of late Sunday morning, the Big Ridge Fire in Rabun County was about 8% contained.

The U.S. Forest Service - Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forests, said that thousands of acres were impacted and almost 250 personnel were working to contain the flames.

The forest service said firefighters have made good progress putting the fires out since Saturday, though it continued to advance on the southwest side before firefighters “successfully conducted a strategic firing operation along the 155E Road north of Dan Gap.”

Due to higher humidity on Sunday and potential rain showers, as well as more remain expected Monday, the U.S. Forest Service said little fire activity was expected on Sunday.

Thanks to those conditions, the forest service said firefighters will take advantage of the circumstances to “construct direct fireline where terrain allows” and work on constructing lines in key areas near the fire’s edge.

A closure order is in place for the area of the Big Ridge Fire.

Officials said the U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement and Investigations is asking the public for information about the cause of the Big Ridge Fire.

“If anyone was in the area on March 22, 2025 and observed suspicious activity,” they’re asked to call the Georgia Forestry Commission Arson Hotline at 1-800-428-7337.

