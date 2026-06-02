Person stabbed several times at Atlanta gas station

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for a man seen on surveillance camera who they say stabbed someone several times.

Police were called to a gas station on Cleveland Ave. SW just off Interstate 85 on Sunday night.

Investigators say the man seen in the video walked up to a 68-year-old and stabbed him or her several times.

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The victim was taken to the hospital, but police have not commented on the severity of his or her injuries.

Surveillance video shows the man walking into a convenience store.

Anyone who recognizes the man should call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

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