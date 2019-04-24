Football player speaks for first time about accident that burned most of his body

A Georgia high school football player is thankful he is heading home from the hospital three months after a freak accident burned most of his body,
Mayson McKinzie burned more than 90 percent of his body when a can of gasoline exploded near his family's home in January.
McKinzie is a student and athlete at Bremen High School, and the brother of a Bremen police officer.
Channel 2's Audrey Washington is at Grady Hospital, where she is speaking with McKinzie about what happened that day.
TODAY AT 5: We'll update you on the teen's road to recovery and obstacles he has overcome. Watch our exclusive interview with LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.
