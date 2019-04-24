ATLANTA - Channel 2 Political Reporter Richard Elliot was the only local reporter to have a one-on-one interview with President Donald Trump on Wednesday.
Elliot, who met President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the airport when they arrived, spent about five minutes with the president before his speech at the opiod abuse summit.
President Trump and Elliot talked about hurricane relief for Georgia farmers, the 2020 election and other topics. Watch our exclusive 1-on-1 interview with President Trump on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
We have an exclusive, one on one interview with President Trump. We talked about hurricane relief for Georgia farmers, the opioid crisis and politics for the 2020 elections. pic.twitter.com/XrqHcMFBNr— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) April 24, 2019
